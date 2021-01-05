Olay Wants to Help Science Teachers With This Epic Skincare-themed Experiment

If there's one group of people who constantly deserves all our praise it's teachers.

Throughout 2020, teachers had to shift their plans from in-person to online curriculums, and figure out all-new ways to engage with their students from a distance. That includes science teachers, who had to totally reimagine how to experiment with students without being there to guide them. Though they are all most certainly doing their best, Olay wants to help make their virtual teaching jobs just a bit easier.

"As a first step to sustain science in the classroom, Olay scientists developed a science-lesson-in-a-box for virtual education," the company explained in a statement. "The lesson is designed for classrooms ranging from second through seventh grade, in order to peak engagement during 'the middle school cliff,' the time period researchers see girls' engagement with science material fall behind that of their male peers." The boxes include letters and videos from female leaders, trailblazers, and role models in science, engineering, technology, and math. It also includes scientific tools designed for both in-person and virtual teaching, along with a skin science lesson plan about the "awesome power of hydration."

Olay is giving everyone the chance to get their hands on one of these 275 easy-to-follow kits. From now until Jan. 15, anyone can nominate a teacher or parent for a chance to win the kit in Olay's #FaceTheSTEMGap sweepstakes.

The first deliveries of boxes will arrive at the homes of winning parents and teachers across the country the week of Feb. 8. Olay noted, the giveaway will then culminate on International Day of Women and Girls in STEM on Feb. 11.

But, this isn't the only way Olay is supporting women in STEM. In fact, we are in just year one of the brand's 10-year commitment plan to help double the number of women in STEM and triple the number of women of color in STEM.

Ready to nominate your favorite teacher or parent? Head over to olay.com/nominate now.