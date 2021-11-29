NYC's Newest Attraction Takes Guests on a Flying Adventure Over the Iconic Skyline

If a private helicopter ride over New York City isn't on the docket, one new attraction in the center of the Big Apple has the next best thing.

RiseNY is an all-new attraction that will open in December in Times Square. It combines the best of museum exhibits and theme parks, letting you (digitally) soar over New York City's skyline.

Guests who visit RiseNY will step into a 46-seat soaring ride, and will be strapped in and suspended with their feet dangling. The ride rises 30 feet in the air, and thanks to a 180-degree, 40-foot projection dome guests will feel like they're flying over the city itself. Wind, mist, and scents will make the ride even more realistic.

Intro Theater Rendering at RiseNY Credit: Nigel Hunt/Courtesy of RiseNY

"I was inspired after riding 'Soarin' Over California' in Disneyland with my son, and always thought, wouldn't it be amazing to fly over and around NYC?" James Sanna, President and CEO of Running Subway, the production company behind RiseNY, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "And, now, over a decade later, we've been able to tap into the latest technology and advancements to create an experience unique to the city I love."

Before heading into the attraction, guests will see a documentary about New York which showcases the city's history and is narrated by Jeff Goldblum.

When the film is over, guests are ushered into the adjacent galleries, featuring memorabilia from institutions like the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Skyscraper Museum, and the Museum of American Finance. Guests will be able to see items like the guitar Bruce Springsteen used to write "Born to Run," Madonna's custom Keith Haring jacket, and a statue of Alexander Hamilton created by his son.

Music Gallery Rendering at RiseNY Credit: Nigel Hunt/Courtesy of RiseNY

RiseNY will open to the public on Dec. 15, with ticket prices starting at $24. Discounts are available for students, seniors, and children younger than 12.

The attraction will be open every day except Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, RiseNY will remain open until 10 p.m.