Travelers looking to start 2022 off right can book a discounted stay in the city from Jan. 4 through Feb. 13.

NYC's First-ever Hotel Week Is Happening in January — and You Can Book a Stay for Over 20% Off

The Hyatt Centric Times Square New York Hotel is one of the hotels partaking in NYC hotel week

The NYC skyline from the Bar and Terrace at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York

New York City is getting ready to kick off its first-ever Hotel Week, offering discounts on hotel stays throughout the Big Apple for the new year.

Travelers looking to start 2022 off right can book a stay in the city that never sleeps for up to 22% off from Jan. 4 through Feb. 13. The Hotel Week deal is good on more than 100 hotels throughout the five boroughs, NYC & Company shared with Travel + Leisure.

A King Bed With Sofa Empire View guestroom at Hyatt Place New York/Chelsea The Hyatt Place New York/Chelsea Hotel is also on the NYC Hotel week list | Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt

The deal also happens to come in January and February, a time when New York City tends to be less crowded, especially compared to the holiday season.

"We encourage travelers to give the gift of New York City this year, by taking a trip during a time with lesser crowds and incredible value on premier hotels, exceptional dining, Broadway, world-class arts and culture and more," Fred Dixon, the president and CEO of NYC & Company, said in a statement provided to T+L. "We look forward to reintroducing visitors to our vibrant city… and reminding locals of the incredible opportunities at their fingertips."

Travelers can book a stay at the new Ace Hotel Brooklyn, which opened in Downtown Brooklyn over the summer, or base themselves in the center of the action with a stay near Times Square with several options to choose from.

The lobby in the Conrad New York Downtown The Conrad New York Downtown Hotel is also a participant in NYC Hotel Week | Credit: Courtesy of Hilton

Those looking for a unique stay should check out the Equinox Hotel in Hudson Yards, which combines both travel and wellness with access to a 60,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club. Or decompress with a stay at the fun Graduate Roosevelt Island, which opened earlier this year as the first hotel on the city's neighborhood island.

Interior of a guest room at the Conrad New York Midtown The Conrad New York Midtown Hotel | Credit: Courtesy of Hilton

Hotel Week is part of NYC Winter Outing, which includes NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week featuring 2-for-1 tickets, and NYC Must-See Week with 2-for-1 tickets to popular attractions. Although various Broadway shows are currently closed due to COVID-19, Broadway Week is still scheduled for Jan. 18 through Feb. 13.

A Deluxe View Suite Bedroom at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York The Hyatt Centric Times Square New York Hotel | Credit: Donna Dotan/Courtesy of Hyatt

New York City has required proof of vaccination to enter indoor spaces like restaurants since the summer, and the state has instituted an indoor mask mandate that began in early December.