"We are thrilled that the curtains will rise again."

Broadway Will Reopen at Full Capacity in September — and Tickets Go on Sale This Month

After being closed for 18 months, Broadway will welcome theater fans back on Sept. 14, New York's Gov. Cuomo announced Wednesday.

"Broadway shows will be ready to open September 14 at 100% capacity," Cuomo tweeted. "Tickets go on sale starting tomorrow. Broadway is [a] major part of our state's identity and economy, and we are thrilled that the curtains will rise again."

The news comes a day after Cuomo announced that theaters could open on May 19.

Broadway has been dark since March 12, 2020, when COVID-19 forced the shutdown of much of the country and the world. At the time, there were 31 shows running, including eight in previews, with an additional eight in rehearsals, according to the Broadway League.

That closure has since been extended several times.

Although it's not clear which particular shows will return the group said each theater's health and safety protocols will have to be approved by the state.

"We are thrilled that Governor Cuomo clearly recognizes the impact of Broadway's return on the city and state's economy and the complexity of restarting an entire industry that has been dormant for over a year," Charlotte St. Martin, the president of the Broadway League, said in a statement. "Nothing beats Broadway… We remain cautiously optimistic about Broadway's ability to resume performances this fall and are happy that fans can start buying tickets again."

In addition to Broadway, Cuomo said most coronavirus-related state capacity restrictions would be lifted on May 19, including in shops, gyms, and at amusement parks.

Capacity restrictions will also be lifted for fully-vaccinated fans at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, Cuomo tweeted, but will be limited to 33% for unvaccinated attendees "to comply with CDC social distancing rules." And to promote vaccinations, Cuomo said anyone who gets their shot at one of the stadiums will get a free ticket to the game.