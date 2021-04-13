The state still recommends all international travelers get tested three to five days after arrival or quarantine voluntarily.

International Travelers Heading to New York Will No Longer Have to Quarantine If They're Fully Vaccinated

Vaccinated travelers heading to New York from abroad will no longer have to quarantine upon arrival, the governor's office announced over the weekend.

The updated travel advisory, which went into effect on April 10, allows those who are two weeks out from their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to skip self-isolation and testing requirements no matter where they are coming from. It also applies to people who contracted COVID-19 within three months of their trip and recovered.

The new guidance follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation that vaccinated people can travel freely and do not need to self-isolate unless required by their local jurisdiction, including those traveling internationally. Travelers boarding a flight to the U.S., however, are still required to test negative for the virus within three days of their departure.

It also comes weeks after New York eliminated quarantine requirements for all domestic travelers, regardless of their vaccination status.

While vaccinated travelers won't have to quarantine, the state still recommends all international travelers get tested three to five days after arrival. Unvaccinated travelers should also quarantine for at least a week and get tested, according to the governor's office.

All travelers coming to New York from outside a contiguous state (Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, or Vermont) need to fill out the NYS Travel Form.

Beyond travel, New York requires proof of vaccination or a negative test to access different entertainment options, including attending sports games or concerts. The state has introduced a digital health passport to make entering these venues a more seamless experience.

So far, New York has fully-vaccinated one in every four residents, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, administering more than 12 million doses throughout the state.

"Supply is the limiting factor right now, but our distribution network is up and robust," Cuomo said in a statement.