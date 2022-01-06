Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels 8 Sailings Amid Omicron Spread — What to Know If You've Booked One

Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled cruises on eight ships, due to "ongoing travel restrictions" and COVID-19.

The cruise line made the decision to cancel sailings starting Wednesday Jan. 5, and lasting through April 23, Norwegian announced. The canceled trips include sailings on the Norwegian Pearl, which the Associated Press reported was forced to return to port in Miami on Wednesday following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on board.

Norwegian Escape in St. Thomas Credit: Danny Lehman/Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

"As we continue to redeploy our fleet around the world, we are focused on providing you with the safest and very best vacation," the company wrote in a letter shared with passengers on canceled voyages that was shared with Travel + Leisure. "However, due to ongoing travel restrictions, we've had to modify a few sailings, and unfortunately, we must cancel [cruises]."

Norwegian said passengers on a canceled cruise will receive an automatic full refund as well as a "Future Cruise Certificate" valid on a future cruise with the company.

"We understand the inconvenience and frustration this disruption may cause, and we appreciate the continued understanding of our loyal guests and travel agent partners," the company wrote in a cancellation notice.

The decision was made as ships all around the world have experienced recent outbreaks of COVID-19 on board. As of Thursday in the United States, every single ship sailing with passengers has experienced cases of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As a result, the CDC has advised people against boarding a cruise, regardless of their vaccination status, designating it a "high risk" travel activity.

"The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters onboard ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high, even if you are fully vaccinated and have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose," the agency wrote in its advisory last week.

For its part, Norwegian requires 100% of guests and crew be vaccinated to sail — a policy the company has extended "indefinitely" and fought to defend in court — and recently started requiring masks be worn onboard.

Here is a list of sailings that have been canceled:

Norwegian Getaway cruise with embarkation date of January 5, 2022

All Norwegian Pearl cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 14, 2022

All Norwegian Sky cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 25,2022

All Pride of America cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 26, 2022

All Norwegian Jade cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 3, 2022

All Norwegian Star cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 19, 2022

All Norwegian Sun cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 19, 2022

All Norwegian Spirit cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 23, 2022