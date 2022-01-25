Norway to No Longer Require Travelers to Quarantine Upon Arrival

American travelers only need to provide a negative COVID-19 test upon entry and not proof of vaccination as CDC-issued vaccine cards cannot be verified in Norway.

Bryggen, a series of Hanseatic commercial buildings lining the eastern side of the Vgen harbour in Bergen, Norway

Bryggen, a series of Hanseatic commercial buildings lining the eastern side of the Vgen harbour in Bergen, Norway

Norway is eliminating its quarantine requirement starting Wednesday, welcoming travelers from all over the world including from the United States, without having to self-isolate upon arrival.

To enter the country, travelers 16 and older must complete an entry registration form within 72 hours of arriving in Norway, the Tourism Board of Norway announced Monday. U.S. travelers above 18 years old must show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid antigen test taken no more than 24 hours prior to arriving in Norway, according to The Norwegian Directorate of Health.

American travelers only need to provide a negative COVID-19 test and not proof of vaccination as CDC-issued vaccine cards cannot be verified in Norway.

All travelers will also have to get tested with a rapid antigen test upon arrival and wait for the test results before proceeding. The tourism board noted these tests are typically free and test stations are available at most points of entry.

The tourism board said the new rules are "particularly welcome news for travelers from the USA and other countries outside the EU."

Currently, travelers arriving in Norway from an area that required self-isolation, who could not show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test would need to quarantine for at least 3 days, according to Reuters.

The updated entry protocols will eliminate Norway's previous quarantine policy, putting the country more in line with other European countries that welcome American tourists, including France, Italy, and Spain.

Currently, Norway is classified as a "Level 4" destination by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, indicating a "very high" level of COVID-19 community transmission.

New COVID-19 cases are peaking in Norway with more than 15,700 new infections reported each day, according to Reuters. In Norway, face masks are required on public transportation, in taxis, and in shops, according to the Directorate of Health.

"It is easy to travel to Norway, and we have lots of space!" the tourism board wrote. "Spectacular outdoor adventures, ski slopes, and plenty of indoor kos [coziness] await this winter, and summer is just around the corner!"