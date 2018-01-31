Did you see the Super Blue Blood Moon live this morning? Whether you did or didn't, you probably have one question: When is the next lunar eclipse?

Known as a rare Super Blue Blood Moon, the spectacle was visible across parts of the U.S. as well as in Australia, Asia and Russia. So when is the next super blue blood moon after 2018?

Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse 2018 Live Stream

If you missed the Super Blue Blood Moon this morning, you can still see pictures of the lunar eclipse today and watch live stream video now. For a blood moon livestream, visit NASA TV on the NASA website or NASA TV on YouTube, Slooh's Blue Supermoon Total Lunar Eclipse livestream on YouTube.

When is the next lunar eclipse?

The next total lunar eclipse will occur on July 27, 2018 for observers in Australia, Asia, Africa, Europe and South America — but not North America. However, the most easily visible total lunar eclipse for decades in North America is coming up very soon. Unlike today's event, the total lunar eclipse on January 21, 2019 will be visible to everyone in North and South America during the middle of the night.

Totality will last just over an hour while the moon is high in the sky, so it will be easy for everyone in the U.S. to see a blood moon very clearly. So why is the moon red during a lunar eclipse? The physics is the same as why a sunset is a red-orange — blue light is scattered as sunlight is refracted through the Earth's atmosphere, and during totality, onto the lunar surface.

When is the next super blue blood moon?

The lunar trifecta of a blue moon, a supermoon and a blood moon all occurring simultaneously is not something that will happen again anytime soon. However, the real visual spectacle is the blood moon — the total lunar eclipse — which are relatively common events.

The modern term 'blue moon' refers not to color, but to the fact that two full moons are occurring in the same calendar month, while “supermoon” relates to the slightly bigger apparent size of the moon in the sky. So when was the last super blue blood moon? For the U.S., that occurred way back in 1866.

When is the next solar eclipse?

It’s in exactly two weeks. Since a lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon is in the correct position to pass through the Earth's shadow, it's also well-placed to cause a solar eclipse two weeks before and/or after. On February 15, 2018, observers in South America and Antarctica will see a Partial Solar Eclipse. Those in Buenos Aires, Argentina will see a 16% eclipsed Sun while Santiago in Chile will see a 7.6% eclipse.

The further south you go, the bigger the eclipse with be, with Stanley in the Falkland Islands seeing a 40% eclipse. In Antarctica, penguins will see a 60% eclipsed Sun at sunset.

Another very slight Partial Solar Eclipse will occur on July 13, 2018 for observers in southern Australia.

When is the next total solar eclipse?