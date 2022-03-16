New Zealand to Welcome U.S. Travelers Starting in May

New Zealand will reopen to American tourists in May, the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday, lifting one of the strictest border closures in the world.

The country will reopen to vaccinated tourists from visa-waiver countries, which includes the United States, on May 2, Ardern said in a statement. Travelers will not be required to self-isolate upon arrival.

"Closing our border was one of the first actions we took to stop COVID-19 two years ago. It did the job we needed. But now that we're highly vaccinated and predicted to be off our Omicron peak, it's now safe to open up," Ardern said in a statement. "In a world still battling COVID-19, travelers will be discerning about where they go in the short term. Our strong health response including the lowest death rate in the OECD over the past two years and our high rates of vaccination, alongside our reputation as a beautiful place to visit, will be an asset in this market."

The reopening will come just over two weeks after New Zealand plans to begin welcoming Australian travelers isolation-free. It's also months earlier than officials previously planned to open up to international travel.

"We look forward to welcoming manuhiri [visitors], family and friends back in May," Tourism New Zealand's Chief Executive René de Monchy said in a statement provided to Travel Leisure. "New Zealand has plenty to offer international visitors from breathtaking landscapes, rare and remarkable wildlife to our rich culture and heritage; our people and place are what make us unique, and we look forward to sharing this with the world again."

Travelers must be vaccinated and arrive with proof of either a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of their departure or proof of a supervised rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of their departure, according to the government. Additionally, travelers will have to undergo rapid antigen tests on the first day they arrive as well as on day 5 or 6 of their trip, which will be provided for free upon arrival at Auckland Airport, according to the tourism board.

The decision to open up follows a spike in cases in the country. Currently, New Zealand is averaging more than 18,800 new infections each day, or 91% of its peak, according to Reuters. The spike has caused the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to place New Zealand under its highest travel warning, telling Americans to "avoid" going there.

However, New Zealand has a very high vaccination rate with 95% of people 12 and older having been fully vaccinated, according to the government.

New Zealand's plans to open come weeks after neighboring Australia fully reopened its borders following a nearly two-year closure.