New York Will Reopen Indoor Entertainment Venues Next Month — With New COVID-19 Rules

New York's entertainment venues will be able to welcome back fans beginning on April 2, with new capacity rules, in the state's latest reopening announcement.

Indoor arts and entertainment venues will be permitted to reopen at 33% capacity and up to 100 people, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in a press conference on Wednesday. Outdoor venues will be able to accommodate up to 200 people. If all attendees present a negative COVID-19 test, venues will be able to accept up to 150 people indoors and 500 people outside.

Social distancing and face mask rules will remain in effect.

Specifically, venues like Manhattan's Radio City, Lincoln Center, and comedy clubs will be able to open their doors, CBS New York reported this week. Broadway will remain dark, but a series of pop-up shows will become available at select theaters.

CBS New York also noted that vaccinated performers is priority.

Following the successful reopening of arenas, like Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center, the state has also developed an app to make safe entry an even more seamless process, the governor's office announced this week.

Individuals will be able to use the app as a mobile airline boarding pass. Once they have uploaded their data, like their COVID-19 test result, they will receive a QR code, which they can print out or store in their phone's Wallet App. Venues will then scan the code, receive the confidential data transfer and confirm attendees' COVID health status.

The app was recently tested at a Brooklyn Nets game at the Barclays Center and a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden.

The governor also announced that U.S. travelers heading to New York, who have been vaccinated, are no longer required to quarantine.