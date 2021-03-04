New York to Allow Vaccinated U.S. Travelers to Skip Quarantine, Testing Protocols

New York eased travel restrictions for vaccinated visitors, allowing them to skip the state's quarantine and testing requirements.

The new rule, which applies to domestic travel only, will waive all quarantine and testing protocols for those who have been fully vaccinated within 90 days of their trip, the state's Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a news conference on Wednesday.

"New Yorkers have done a tremendous job working to defeat COVID, and we're gradually loosening restrictions as the numbers reduce and the public health improves," Cuomo said in a statement. "It's clear that if we remain vigilant, we will reach the light at the end of the tunnel."

Travelers arriving from international destinations, regardless of their vaccination status, as well as all other non-vaccinated travelers will still have to abide by the state's travel measures. Those visitors are required to get a test within three days of arriving in New York, quarantine for three days, and get tested again on the fourth day. People coming from New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania are exempt.

The state's new guidance for vaccinated travelers is in line with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation that fully-vaccinated Americans who are exposed to COVID-19 do not need to quarantine.

It's also reflective of other states that have similarly waived restrictions for vaccinated travelers, including Vermont.

In addition to the updated travel guidance, Cuomo on Wednesday approved arts and entertainment venues to reopen at 33% capacity by April 2. The venues would be allowed to host even more people if attendees show a negative COVID-19 test when entering.

While New York City (and the world) waits for Broadway to come back, the state has planned a series of live theater pop-up performances that have attracted major star power from celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Mandy Patinkin, and Hugh Jackman.

Wednesday's changes follow a series of loosening restrictions in New York, including allowing arenas, stadiums, and large music venues to reopen earlier this month. People who attend events at those locations must complete mandatory COVID-19 PCR testing.