NYC to Host Epic Concert for 60,000 People in Central Park This Summer to Celebrate Reopening

At least eight major acts will take over a stage in Central Park.

New York City is planning a blockbuster "Homecoming" concert in August to celebrate its return to normalcy after a lengthy shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert, said to be part of a week-long celebration, is expected to feature multiple major headlining artists, although the line-up has yet to be confirmed.

"This concert is going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told The New York Times. "It's going to be an amazing lineup. The whole week is going to be like nothing you've ever seen before in New York City."

"The Official NYC Homecoming Concert in Central Park" is tentatively scheduled for August 21 and could welcome as many as 60,000 ticketed attendees. The show is expected to last at least three hours and will be broadcast around the country.

The major concert event is being organized by veteran music producer Clive Davis and although he has not yet spoken about who will perform, he hopes to book at least eight major acts. The show is meant to celebrate New York's reopening and to encourage young people to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

"There's a mental attitude that I think we are all looking forward to," Davis told The Times. "That the future is bright and healthy for this country, for the world and for New York City."

The concert will take place in Central Park's Great Lawn and the majority of tickets will be free through LiveNation — although VIP spots will be for sale. The audience will be split between vaccinated and unvaccinated sections, with at least 70% of concert-goers required to be fully vaccinated.

The Homecoming week is planned for August, ahead of many New York professionals' return to the office, planned for September. Broadway theatres are also expected to reopen shortly after.