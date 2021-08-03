As part of the new rule, the city will roll out a health pass called "A Key to NYC."

NYC to Require Proof of Vaccination in Indoor Public Spaces Like Gyms and Restaurants

New York City will require those heading into indoor restaurants, entertainment venues, or fitness centers to show proof of vaccination, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

As part of the new rule, the city will roll out a health pass called "A Key to NYC" to serve as proof of vaccination, similar to those recently implemented in France and Italy. The vaccination requirement is currently encouraged and will be mandated starting Sept. 13, according to NBC New York.

The CDC vaccination card along with New York State's Excelsior Pass will also be acceptable forms of proof of vaccination.

The rule will also apply to employees in these venues.

"It's time for people to see vaccination as necessary to living a good and full and healthy life," de Blasio said during a press conference. "This is crucial because we know that this will encourage a lot more vaccination."

The mandate, which comes in the wake of the surging Delta variant, will not apply to outdoor dining.

Just over half of the New York City population has been vaccinated, according to city data, as de Blasio has incentivized residents to get the jab with $100.

As New York gears up to open safely after a year and a half of closures due to the pandemic, Broadway shows — which are slated to open gradually within the next few months — will require audiences to be vaccinated as well as wear a mask.