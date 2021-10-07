Travelers Can Now Reserve an Uber for Airport Pickup Days in Advance — What to Know

Hailing a cab at the airport just got easier thanks to this new feature from Uber.

With the launch of Uber Reserve, passengers will be able to request an Uber Black or Uber Black SUV in advance up to 30 days before landing, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The new service will be available at more than 20 airports throughout the United States, including in Atlanta, Charleston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Miami, and New York.

When scheduling a car, passengers are asked to provide their flight information so Uber can automatically adjust the reservation based on when the plane lands. Uber also said drivers will wait for a passenger after they land for up to 60 minutes at no extra charge.

"At Uber, we're committed to providing easy solutions for our customers to go where they want and get what they need — and airport travel is no exception," Sundeep Jain, the SVP and chief product officer at Uber, told T+L. "We know that travel preferences have shifted over the last year and a half, and we're thrilled to introduce new products and features across the Uber platform that will give travelers more peace of mind."

Additionally, Uber is piloting a "Ready When You Are" feature where passengers can request a ride once they land, but choose a specific pick-up window, asking to be picked up in 10 minutes, 20 minutes, or as soon as possible. This feature is being tested at six airports: in Nashville, New Orleans, Portland, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Toronto. It is currently available on Android and will be available on iOS in November.

For travelers spending a bit more time at the airport, Uber is introducing mobile ordering for pickup, allowing travelers to use Uber Eats to pick up airport fare like Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, and more. The feature is currently available in Toronto and is expected to be rolled out to additional U.S. airports.

These are all the locations where Uber Reserve at Airports will be available:

Atlanta (ATL)

Charleston (CHS)

Charlotte (CLT)

Chicago (ORD and MDW)

Dallas (DFW and DAL)

Denver (DEN)

Fort Meyers (RSW)

Houston (IAH and HOU)

Miami (MIA, FLL and PBI)

Nashville (BNA)

New Orleans (MSY)

New York (JFK and LGA)

Orlando (MCO)

Philadelphia (PHL)

Phoenix (PHX)

Seattle (SEA)

Washington DC (DCA and IAD)