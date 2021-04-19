An All-new Resort Development Is Coming to the Las Vegas Strip for the First Time in Over a Decade

For travelers who have already visited Las Vegas, the hotel landscape may seem a little "been there, done that." But that's soon going to change. Bringing together three Hilton brands in one place, Resorts World Las Vegas is the first ground-up development on the Strip in over a decade. And now, these properties are accepting reservations for as early as this summer.

"After years of planning and constructing this monumental property with some of the most innovative partners in the industry, Resorts World Las Vegas will redefine the hospitality standard in Las Vegas with unmatched dining and entertainment, more variety of hotel accommodations than anywhere else on the Strip, and the city's most progressive technology," said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, in a press release.

Officially opening its doors to visitors on June 24, 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas will comprise three different hotels: the Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, featuring 1,774 full-service guest rooms and suites; the Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, offering 1,496 contemporary guest rooms and suites; and the Crockfords Las Vegas, LXR Hotels & Resorts, which has a more intimate collection of 236 guest rooms and suites.

In addition to the accommodations, guests will have over 40 food and beverage outlets to choose from, with options ranging from fine-dining and quick-service venues to more original and exclusive concepts. Resorts World Las Vegas will also feature a 5,000-capacity concert and entertainment venue equipped to handle everything from corporate conventions to sporting events. And when it comes to shopping, Resorts World Las Vegas will have about 70,000 square feet of dedicated retail space filled with boutique shops and experiential offerings from luxury and lifestyle brands.

Resorts World Las Vegas, Conrad Credit: Courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas

And since this is Las Vegas, Resorts World would be incomplete without an impressive pool, casino, and nightlife options. The property will feature a five-and-a-half-acre pool complex — the largest pool deck in Sin City; Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub; and 117,000 square feet of gaming, complete with slots, table games, a dedicated poker room, high-limit areas, and a sportsbook.

For more information, visit the Resorts World Las Vegas official website.