The New Orleans Jazz Festival Has Been Canceled Again Due to COVID-19

The festival is now scheduled to take place between April 29 and May 8, 2022.

Atmosphere during the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 50th Anniversary at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Big Easy will be a little quieter this year as organizers of the annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival have officially announced that the event will not take place this fall.

Typically, the festival is held every spring, but was canceled last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers rescheduled the music-filled event for Oct. 8 to 10 and Oct. 15 to 17 of this year, but with the "current exponential growth" of new COVID-19 cases in both New Orleans and Louisiana, they ultimately decided to cancel the 2021 festivities as well.

"We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the festival during its traditional timeframe," organizers said in a news release announcing the decision, the Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, next year's dates are scheduled for April 29 to May 8, 2022. Ticket holders who expected to attend this fall will soon receive an email detailing the refund or rollover process. All tickets for Wednesday, Oct. 13, will be automatically refunded.

Despite its name, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival features more than just jazz music. Genres run the gamut from blues, R&B, gospel, Cajun, zydeco, Afro-Caribbean, folk, Latin, rock, rap, and country to both traditional and contemporary jazz. Overall, the event is meant to be a celebration of indigenous music and the unique culture of New Orleans and Louisiana.