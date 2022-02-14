New Bonvoy Boundless cardholders 100,000 bonus points for spending $3,000 in the first three months after opening their account.

This Credit Card's Sign-up Bonus Could Offer Enough Points to Cover Your Next Hotel Bill

Those looking forward to vacation but not the hotel bill may find the perfect credit card option thanks to Marriott and Chase.

Marriott and Chase's Bonvoy Boundless credit card is offering new cardholders 100,000 bonus points for spending $3,000 in the first three months after opening their account. And that's just the start of the credit card's perks.

The Bonvoy Boundless card is giving all cardholders one credit toward elite status for every $5,000 they spend. It also is increasing the points it will award for purchases at grocery stores, gas stations, and restaurants.

"The updates to the Boundless card were designed to deliver increased value to our cardmembers and provide more opportunity to earn on everyday spending," Chase Co-Brand Cards President Ed Olebe said in announcing the changes.

Cardholders will earn three points per dollar spent on their first $6,000 on gas, groceries, and dining out. They'll earn two points per dollar on most other purchases. At Marriott properties, however, cardholders could earn up to 17 points per dollar spent at participating hotels.

Considering that Marriott has more than 7,900 hotels operating under 30 brand names, that's a lot of opportunities to earn a lot of reward points while collecting other perks.

Bonvoy Boundless cardholders automatically receive silver elite status each year on their anniversary, something that entitles holders to priority late checkout.

The card, which comes with a $95 annual fee, also awards a free night award valued at up to 35,000 points each year on a cardholder's anniversary. It never charges a foreign transaction fee and includes coverage for baggage delays, lost luggage, trip delays, and purchase protection.

All Bonvoy members receive free wifi regardless of whether they hold a card.

For anyone who doesn't already have a card, this offer's signup bonus could be enough to cover at least some of your vacation hotel bills. Free nights can be had for as little as 4,000 points a night during the off-season. Higher-end properties can cost up to 90,000 during peak travel times.