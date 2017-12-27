“When you put this on, it's like putting on a tie,” says Ayman, as he lifts an agal, the rope used to tie the iconic shmagh – the red and white scarf of Jordan - in place. I’m stopped at a shop just before the back entrance of Petra; in typical fashion, I agree to a local’s offering of mint tea. The herb permeates the Bedouin shop as I browse through old coins and take cautious sips of the brew, careful not to burn my tongue. Although the tea is sweet and the shop is rich, my mind is on what lies ahead.