Universal Studios Japan Set to Open World's First Donkey Kong-themed Area in 2024

The Osaka theme park's new section will feature a roller coaster and interactive experiences, as well as themed merchandise and food.

There will soon be a lot more monkeying around at Universal Studios Japan. The Osaka theme park announced today that it will be expanding its Super Nintendo World with the world's first Donkey Kong-themed area, set to open in 2024.

After a pandemic delay, Super Nintendo World opened on March 18 of this year, and the new section aims to draw visitors even deeper into the franchise from the 1981 arcade game. "Guests will feel like they are playing inside the world of Donkey Kong as they take a walk on the wild side through the lush jungles where Donkey Kong and his friends live," Nintendo and Universal Studios Japan said in a statement.

The new section, which will increase Super Nintendo World by 70% — will have a roller coaster and interactive experiences, as well as Donkey Kong-themed merchandise and food. It will be designed by both Universal and Nintendo's creative teams, including the creator of Super Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto. Innovative technology will be used to bring the world of the popular video game, which has sold more than 65 million units, to life.

Asset for the Donkey Kong area at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan Credit: Courtesy of Universal Studios

"Super Nintendo World creates a whole new level of theme park entertainment and has quickly become an exciting, must-do experience for our guests," Universal Studios Japan's President and CEO, J.L. Bonnier, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "Our new Donkey Kong-themed area will bring even more excitement and fun to the Super Nintendo World experience."

In addition to Super Nintendo World, other themed areas at Universal Studios Japan include The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Minion Park, Jurassic Park, WaterWorld, Amity Village, Universal Wonderland, Hollywood, New York City, and San Francisco.