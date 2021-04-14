Avelo Airlines is the new kid on the block, but its not here to play.

This Brand New Airline Is Celebrating Its Launch With $19 Flights on the West Coast

A brand new airline based in California has officially launched, and it's celebrating by offering a deep discount on airfare.

Avelo Airlines, the "first new mainline airline in the U.S. in nearly 15 years," according to the company, just debuted at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) with a number of amazing routes, and it is now introducing one-way fares starting at only $19.

Avelo Airlines has routes from Burbank to 11 destinations across the U.S., including Arcata/Eureka, Calif.; Bend/Redmond, Ore.; Bozeman, Mont.; Eugene, Ore.; Grand Junction, Colo.; Medford, Ore.; Pasco, Wash.; Phoenix/Mesa, Ariz.; Ogden, Utah; Redding, Calif.; and Santa Rosa, Calif.

All destinations offer amazing, local experiences that should be on anyone's bucket list, from California's wine country to outdoorsy destinations and national parks where you can take in the beauty of nature.

Avelo plane Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo

"Avelo has a simple purpose — to inspire travel," said Avelo Founder, Chairman, and CEO Andrew Levy, in a statement. "People are ready to reconnect with family and friends and explore new places. Avelo is a different and better kind of airline, built from scratch to offer an affordable, convenient and caring travel experience."

The airline operates on 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft that provide fuel-efficient service. In addition to the super low fare promotion, Avelo Airlines offers guests slightly lower baggage fees, with $10 for their first checked bag and $35 for each overhead carry-on bag. Guests can also purchase early boarding privileges, $95 to bring along a pet, and several seating options, with pre-reserved window and aisle seats starting at $5. The aircraft's 129 regular seats measure with a 29-inch pitch. The aircraft also has 60 premium seats with 31 to 38 inches of pitch, which can be reserved for $18 each.

Flights for only $19 (one way) are on sale now, for travel between April 28 and Sept. 15, 2021. Fares may be unavailable over Memorial Day weekend, and fares do not include checked bags, assigned seats, or other extra options. But, these options will be available for additional fees.

"After more than 20 years of steadily shrinking consumer choice, the American flying public wants and deserves more options and lower fares," added Levy. "Avelo offers both — along with a refreshingly smooth and convenient experience."

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Avelo Airlines website.