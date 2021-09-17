The New iPhone's 'Cinematic Mode' Will Change the Way You Document Your Travels

Ready to get out and snap some Instagram-worthy travel photos again? Then you may want to consider ordering the new iPhone.

On Tuesday, Apple unveiled its latest products, including an updated iPad, iPad mini, and new Apple Fitness offerings. However, we're here to celebrate the iPhone 13, iPhone Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, and all the upgrades to its camera system that travelers will love as they explore and capture their journeys.

Here are all the details you need to know about the new iPhone cameras and more.

The new iPhone 13 has an upgraded camera.

New Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Credit: Courtesy of Apple

As Apple explained, the iPhone 13 and iPhone mini both feature an advanced dual-camera system, including new macro photography capabilities on the updated ultra-wide camera, which has 1.9 µm pixels, making it the largest sensor on an iPhone ever. This will allow travelers to get up close and personal with their subjects, ensuring every detail pops.

The wide camera now also comes with 2.2x improved low-light performance, along with new "computational photography features" like Photographic Styles, which will help to "personalize the look of images in the Camera app." The function allows users to create intelligent presets that "apply the right adjustments to different parts of the photo to ensure the important elements, like skin tones, are preserved."

Both models now also include night mode on all cameras, which means you can now take better photos in every lighting condition.

You can now use portrait mode in video.

The new iPhones also come with "cinematic mode," which allows "anyone to capture cinema-style moments in video with a beautiful depth-of-field effect." It allows the shooter to change the focus from one object (or person or animal) to another mid-shot, giving a highly stylized look and feel. The wildest part? Users can even change focus after the shot capture, making editing easier than ever. In layman's terms, this means you can now use portrait mode for videos, and all this will turn your family vacation videos into big screen-worthy affairs.

"Video takes a huge leap forward with Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance," Apple added.

The battery lasts longer than ever.

New Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Credit: Courtesy of Apple

One of the biggest gripes travelers have with the iPhone is its battery life. Apple is hoping to rectify that with upgrades across the new iPhones. According to Apple, the new phones now come with "a larger battery, and power optimizations," which makes it possible to have "all-day battery life for both Pro models, with iPhone 13 Pro Max offering the longest battery life ever in an iPhone."

How much better? Apple explained, the iPhone 13 Pro will last up to one and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will last up to two and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro Max.

This iPhone is better for the environment.

Something often not talked about is the impact on the environment from mobile phones. Apple noted it's improving its designs to be more environmentally friendly, which is perhaps the most important update of all for those who simply love to explore the world and celebrate its beauty.

"iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are designed to minimize their impact on the environment, including the use of 100% recycled rare earth elements in magnets like those used in MagSafe, 100% recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board and, for the first time, in the solder of the battery management unit," reps for the company explained. "Both models also introduce 100% recycled gold on the plating of the main logic board and the wire in the front camera and rear cameras. Redesigned packaging eliminates the outer plastic wrap, avoiding 600 metric tons of plastic and bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from all packaging by 2025."

It still looks super sleek.

Let's be real — people fell in love with the iPhone for its looks. Those are getting even better, as the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in four different finishes, including graphite, gold, silver, and the new sierra blue hue.

"iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max make up our most pro iPhone lineup ever with the biggest advancement for our camera system, the best battery life ever in an iPhone, and the fastest performance of any smartphone, setting a new standard for iPhone and enabling incredible experiences never before possible," Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said in a statement. "The new pro camera system offers even more pro photography capabilities like improved telephoto zoom, macro photography, Photographic Styles, Cinematic mode, as well as ProRes and Dolby Vision video. The Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion is our best display ever; it intelligently responds to the content on your screen, offers fantastic graphics performance, and is perfect for any viewing experience."