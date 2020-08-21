Listen to descendants of the women's rights movement speak and more.

The Women’s Rights National Historical Park Is Hosting an Online Weekend Event to Celebrate 100 Years of Women Having the Right to Vote

The Wesleyan Chapel in Seneca Falls, New York, the site of the first Women's Rights Convention which is now the Women’s Rights National Historical Park.

New York’s Women’s Rights National Historical Park is celebrating the centennial year of women of having the right to vote — and the ladies who led the way there — with a weekend full of online events starting Saturday.

“We’re excited to offer diverse programs that explore the history of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, highlighting the victories and also the continued inequalities that existed after its ratification,” Acting Superintendent Andrea DeKoter said in a statement ahead of the weekend’s events.

The event, aptly titled Virtual Equality Weekend 2020, will be held on YouTube and Facebook and will consist of festivities like the unveiling of a commemorative stamp, a panel featuring the living descendants of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Frederick Douglass, Booker T. Washington, and a virtual suffrage tea party.

In addition to the historical park, the National Park Service’s nonprofit partner, the National Park Foundation, commemorated the anniversary with $460,000 in grants to provide resources, including for educational programs on significant contributions to women’s history that occurred in certain parks around the country.

The historical park sits in Seneca Falls, NY, where the first Women’s Rights Convention was held in 1848. The 19th Amendment was then finally added to the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 26, 1920 — which is celebrated every year as Women's Equality Day.

This year, Aug. 26 falls on a Wednesday. The park will ring in the centennial at noon with a celebration of well-known suffragist Alice Paul.

If people do want to venture up to Seneca Falls, the park’s visitor center is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the grounds are open daily, according to the park.