This Zoo Will Let You Name a Cockroach or Rat After Your Ex Then Feed It to an Animal During a Livestream Event

Valentine’s Day isn’t all hearts and flowers for some people out there. But there is a way to have a satisfying holiday when you’re riding solo these days.

According to CNN, the San Antonio Zoo is giving a little catharsis for all the singles out there on Valentine’s Day. For just a $5 donation, the zoo will name a cockroach after your ex and feed it to a live animal.

The zoo’s “Cry Me A Cockroach” event will stream live on Facebook on Feb. 14, so you can comfortably watch from afar as your ex’s cockroach effigy is served up as a meal, according to CNN. Anyone who decides to participate will also get a certificate that they can post on social media (if they so choose) for an extra bit of revenge. Who would have thought such a petty act would be so satisfying?

Only a few days left to name a cockroach or a rat after your ex during the first-ever “Cry Me a Cockroach” event! 💔 Name a roach or rat here: https://sazoo.org/valentine/ Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Sunday, February 9, 2020

If you’re reeling from an especially bad breakup, you can also opt to make a $25 donation to name a rat after your ex and watch it be fed to a zoo reptile, CNN reported. Yikes, tell us how you really feel.

The zoo will only offer this special promotion on its website through Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. local time, so get your names in before Thursday. Only first names will be used in the event to protect anonymity. Still, you’ll know which cockroach is yours, deep down in your heart.

In order to submit a name, visit the San Antonio Zoo’s website. The event will be streamed on the zoo’s website and on Facebook Live on Friday, Feb. 14. For more updates, follow the San Antonio Zoo Facebook page or RSVP to the Facebook event.

If you’re not into the idea of having your ex digested by an animal, you might also consider taking a solo trip or invite some of your best pals to hit the road. After all, taking vacations with your friends is good for your health.

Let the healing begin.