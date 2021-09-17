MSC Cruises Sets Sail From Florida's Port Canaveral for the First Time

After a rough 15 months of canceled sailings, the cruise industry finally resumed operations in the U.S. this summer, with some lines expanding to meet the pent-up demand for travel. For MSC Cruises, one of the world's largest cruise companies, that meant setting its sights on a new home base in Port Canaveral, Florida.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, MSC Cruises launched its first-ever sailing from Port Canaveral when the MSC Divina departed on a three-night trip exploring the Bahamas and Caribbean. It was the first in a series of three-, four-, and seven-night cruises that vacationers can book for this fall and upcoming spring — all departing from Port Canaveral.

The MSC Divina at Port Canaveral Credit: Courtesy of Steven Linden for Port Canaveral

MSC Divina's return to the high seas marks the 11th MSC ship to resume operations globally.

"We are thrilled to bring MSC Divina to Port Canaveral and offer our guests even more choice when cruising with us from the U.S.," said Rubén Rodriguez, president of MSC Cruises USA, in a press release. "By bringing MSC Cruises' world of discovery to this accessible port — near popular attractions and major cities like Orlando, Tampa, and South Florida — our guests have an ideal opportunity to take a much-deserved family vacation."

MSC Divina will begin offering seven-night itineraries in the eastern and western Caribbean starting Sept. 19, with four-night sailings in the region launching on Sept. 26. After setting sail from Port Canaveral, highlights of the seven-night cruises include stops in Nassau, Bahamas; Cozumel, Mexico; and MSC Cruises' very own private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Additional seven-night sailings will make their debut in October, with 10-night cruises following suit in November.

Aboard the elegant, European-inspired ship, passengers can look forward to meals at seven distinct dining venues, relaxing treatments at the spa, and full-scale theatrical productions at one of the largest theaters at sea. Other entertainment and activities on board include a waterslide, F1 simulator, 4D cinema, and gaming arcade.

For more information about these itineraries and more, head to MSC Cruises' official website.