Here's Your Chance to Sleep in a Peanut

As far as must-experience travel goes, odds are you have "sleep in an overwater bungalow," "camp in the alps," or "book a night in the world's best hotel" somewhere high on your list. But hang on, because Planters — yes the nut company — has a new accommodation that could top all the rest.

To celebrate (or "shellebrate," as the company shared), Mr. Peanut and the Planters brand's move to Hormel Foods in Minnesota, the company is transforming its NUTmobile into the INN a NUTshell retreat. This means, for the very first time ever, you can sleep inside a giant peanut.

Exterior of the PLANTERS INN a NUTshell camper Credit: Courtesy of Planters

The first-of-its-kind stay includes a two-night stay from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3 in the outfitted NUTmobile, which will be stationed on the waterfront in Duluth, Minnesota. The stay also includes a $1,500 travel stipend for guests to use for travel expenses, a "plethora of Planters products to enjoy, including Cheez Balls, Mixed Nuts, and Cashews," custom Planters items like a Mr. Peanut eye mask and Planters robe so "guests can look like their favorite legume," and, the company adds, there will be plenty of "can-nut miss activities like hiking, kayaking, and more so guests can enjoy the beautiful Minnesota scenery and nearby lakes."

Interior of the PLANTERS INN a NUTshell camper Credit: Courtesy of Planters

Interior of the PLANTERS INN a NUTshell camper Credit: Courtesy of Planters

If you want to crack this nut you've gotta act fast. On Sept. 17 at 12 p.m. central time, one fan and a guest will be able to book the INN a NUTshell stay for $3.59 (the cost of a jar of Planters peanuts) on the company's website, mrpeanutinnanutshell.com.