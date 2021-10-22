Airbnb Just Revealed Their Most Wishlisted Holiday Stays — and It's Making Us Want to Book a Trip Immediately

Holiday vacationers are seeking out comfy cabins, high-design lofts, and breathtaking mountain views this year, Airbnb shared with Travel + Leisure.

This winter, cabins have been the most wishlisted unique stay, according to the vacation rental company, while destinations known for holiday cheer or warm weather are also ranking as popular options.

"We are seeing a lot of hope and excitement for the 2021 holiday travel season. After spending last year without the company of loved ones, travelers are yearning for a quintessential holiday," a spokeswoman for Airbnb told T+L. "We're seeing a strong desire for longer stays spent in fun, unique listings, including our most wishlisted cabins that provide a cozy, festive stay for family and friends."

Holiday airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

While those looking for a quiet holiday escape are dreaming of swoon-worthy cabins in the woods like the 1961 black A-frame cabin in New York's Catskills, complete with original wood ceilings and beams, a cozy fireplace, and a modern kitchen. And travelers can't beat the views at "The Bear Den" cabin in Maurertown, Va., which is hugged by trees overlooking the Shenandoah River and bordering the George Washington National Forest.

Travelers who prefer to be in the middle of the action for Christmas are looking at holiday jaunts to places like New York City where window displays, holiday markets, and festive cocktails are around every corner. And they're hoping to stay in the best locations, wishlisting a room in spots like a Chelsea townhome where they can walk to the High Line, art galleries, and more.

But not everyone is looking to stay close to home. Airbnb said more and more travelers are starting to book trips abroad as border restrictions begin to ease all over the world, with destinations like Italy and Greece topping travelers' wish lists.

For a holiday spent in style, travelers are dreaming of European vacation spots like the "Aqua House" on Greece's Milos Island — named the best island in the world this year by T+L readers — with spectacular sea views and a spot for a beachfront nightcap, or the Norwegian forest dome igloos which are perfect for scouting the northern lights.

Something went wrong. An error has occurred and your entry was not submitted. Please try again.