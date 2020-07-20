These Were the World's Most Popular Theme Parks in 2019

Across the globe, tens of millions of visitors flock to theme parks every year to ride roller coasters, meet beloved characters, and escape their daily lives. The theme park industry has taken a hit since the coronavirus pandemic caused many venues around the world to temporarily close, but it is slowly starting to bounce back as theme parks begin to reopen with new health and safety measures in place.

Each year, the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) and AECOM, an infrastructure firm, release the Global Attractions Attendance Report, providing data on the world’s most-visited theme parks and attractions. 2019’s list of the world’s top 25 theme parks was just released, and it has American favorites you’ll recognize, along with Asian and European parks that you’ve probably never heard of.

“The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, came out on top, with a whopping 20,963,000 visitors in 2019, while California’s Disneyland Park came in second, with 18,666,000 guests. In fact, every Disney theme park around the world made the top 25, making Walt Disney attractions the most-visited theme park group in the world, drawing a total of 155,991,000 visitors across its parks in 2019.

These were the top 25 most-visited amusement and theme parks in the world in 2019.

1. Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Number of Visitors: 20,963,000

2. Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California

Number of Visitors: 18,666,000

3. Tokyo Disneyland in Tokyo, Japan

Number of Visitors: 17,910,000

4. Tokyo DisneySea in Tokyo, Japan

Number of Visitors: 14,650,000

5. Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Japan

Number of Visitors: 14,500,000

6. Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Number of Visitors: 13,888,000

7. Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Number of Visitors: 12,444,000

8. Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in Hengqin, China

Number of Visitors: 11,736,000

9. Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Number of Visitors: 11,483,000

10. Shanghai Disneyland in Shanghai, China

Number of Visitors: 11,210,000

11. Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Florida

Number of Visitors: 10,922,000

12. Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida

Number of Visitors: 10,375,000

13. Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California

Number of Visitors: 9,861,000

14. Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee, France

Number of Visitors: 9,745,00

15. Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California

Number of Visitors: 9,147,000

16. Everland in Seoul, South Korea

Number of Visitors: 6,606,000

17. Lotte World in Seoul, South Korea

Number of Visitors: 5,953,000

18. Nagashima Spa Land in Kuwana, Japan

Number of Visitors: 5,950,000

19. Europa-Park in Rust, Germany

Number of Visitors: 5,750,000

20. Ocean Park in Hong Kong

Number of Visitors: 5,700,000

21. Hong Kong Disneyland in Hong Kong

Number of Visitors: 5,695,000

22. De Efteling in Kaatsheuvel, Netherlands

Number of Visitors: 5,400,000

23. Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee, France

Number of Visitors: 5,245,000

24. Oct Happy Valley in Beijing, China

Number of Visitors: 5,160,000

25. Chimelong Paradise in Guangzhou, China