These Were the World's Most Popular Theme Parks in 2019
Disneyland, Universal Studios, and more — these were the most-visited theme parks in 2019.
Across the globe, tens of millions of visitors flock to theme parks every year to ride roller coasters, meet beloved characters, and escape their daily lives. The theme park industry has taken a hit since the coronavirus pandemic caused many venues around the world to temporarily close, but it is slowly starting to bounce back as theme parks begin to reopen with new health and safety measures in place.
Each year, the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) and AECOM, an infrastructure firm, release the Global Attractions Attendance Report, providing data on the world’s most-visited theme parks and attractions. 2019’s list of the world’s top 25 theme parks was just released, and it has American favorites you’ll recognize, along with Asian and European parks that you’ve probably never heard of.
“The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, came out on top, with a whopping 20,963,000 visitors in 2019, while California’s Disneyland Park came in second, with 18,666,000 guests. In fact, every Disney theme park around the world made the top 25, making Walt Disney attractions the most-visited theme park group in the world, drawing a total of 155,991,000 visitors across its parks in 2019.
These were the top 25 most-visited amusement and theme parks in the world in 2019.
1. Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Number of Visitors: 20,963,000
2. Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California
Number of Visitors: 18,666,000
3. Tokyo Disneyland in Tokyo, Japan
Number of Visitors: 17,910,000
4. Tokyo DisneySea in Tokyo, Japan
Number of Visitors: 14,650,000
5. Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Japan
Number of Visitors: 14,500,000
6. Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Number of Visitors: 13,888,000
7. Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Number of Visitors: 12,444,000
8. Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in Hengqin, China
Number of Visitors: 11,736,000
9. Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Number of Visitors: 11,483,000
10. Shanghai Disneyland in Shanghai, China
Number of Visitors: 11,210,000
11. Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Florida
Number of Visitors: 10,922,000
12. Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida
Number of Visitors: 10,375,000
13. Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California
Number of Visitors: 9,861,000
14. Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee, France
Number of Visitors: 9,745,00
15. Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California
Number of Visitors: 9,147,000
16. Everland in Seoul, South Korea
Number of Visitors: 6,606,000
17. Lotte World in Seoul, South Korea
Number of Visitors: 5,953,000
18. Nagashima Spa Land in Kuwana, Japan
Number of Visitors: 5,950,000
19. Europa-Park in Rust, Germany
Number of Visitors: 5,750,000
20. Ocean Park in Hong Kong
Number of Visitors: 5,700,000
21. Hong Kong Disneyland in Hong Kong
Number of Visitors: 5,695,000
22. De Efteling in Kaatsheuvel, Netherlands
Number of Visitors: 5,400,000
23. Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee, France
Number of Visitors: 5,245,000
24. Oct Happy Valley in Beijing, China
Number of Visitors: 5,160,000
25. Chimelong Paradise in Guangzhou, China
Number of Visitors: 4,905,000