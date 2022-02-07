These states have the highest vaccination rates in the U.S.

Looking to Travel Domestically During COVID-19? These Are the 10 Most Vaccinated States in the U.S

While majority of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, some regions of the country have higher vaccination rates than others. And though a high vaccination rate may not prevent any traveler from contracting COVID-19, it could improve their odds of avoiding the virus.

The highest vaccination rates in the U.S. are along the east coast, where Vermont leads the way with a nearly 80% vaccination rate, according to data from the Mayo Clinic. Rhode Island comes in a close second at 79%, with Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts rounding out the top five, data shows.

While they don't crack the top 10, the west coast also has high vaccination rates from California to Washington.

Contrarily, a stretch of states in the American South — Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia — are among the least vaccinated states in the U.S.

Only two states — Alabama and Wyoming — have vaccination rates under 50%, according to the Mayo Clinic. In Alabama, 49.5% of people have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine while just over 61% of people have received one dose. In Wyoming, 49.9% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Just over 57% of the population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those looking to vacation in one of the country's more vaccinated states, these are the 10 best options for an upcoming trip, according to the Mayo Clinic's data.

1. Vermont

Nearly 80% of Vermont residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Just over 92% of the local population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

2. Rhode Island

Just over 79% of people in Rhode Island are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 95% of the state has received at least one dose.

3. Maine

In Maine, 78% of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while nearly 89% of people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In Portland, face masks are required indoors at restaurants, retailers, and other public buildings.

4. Connecticut

Just shy of 77% of people in Connecticut have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 93% of people in Connecticut have received at least one vaccine dose.

5. Massachusetts

Nearly 77% of people in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated while 95% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In Boston, proof of vaccination is required to enter bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues. While a proof of a single dose is enough for now, patrons of indoor establishments will need to show they've been fully vaccinated beginning February 15.

6. Hawaii

In Hawaii, 76% of people have been fully vaccinated while 85% of people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state requires travelers from the mainland to be fully vaccinated in order to skip a five-day mandatory quarantine. Honolulu and Maui require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, and other indoor venues.

7. New York

In New York, just over 74% of people have been fully vaccinated while nearly 88% of people have received a single vaccine dose. In New York City, proof of vaccination is required to enter bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

8. New Jersey

Nearly 73% of New Jersey residents have been fully vaccinated. Nearly 88% of people have received a single vaccine dose.

9. Maryland

Nearly 73% of Marylanders have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Just shy of 84% of Marylanders have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

10. Virginia

Nearly 71% of people in Virginia have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Just over 83% of people have received a single vaccine dose.