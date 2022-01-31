The Most On-time Airlines and Airports in the U.S. And Around the Globe, According to a New Study

Hawaiian Airlines is the most punctual airline in the United States, according to a new study shared with Travel + Leisure.

The Hawaiian carrier had an on-time percentage of 89.9%, ranking No. 1 in the U.S. for the seventh year in a row and No. 9 globally, according to the annual Punctuality League 2022 study from OAG, which tracks flights and travel data. Hawaiian Airlines was followed by Delta Air Lines, which had an on-time performance of 88.4%, American Airlines, which had an on-time performance of 85.1%, and United Airlines, which had an on-time performance of 83.5%.

JetBlue, voted the best U.S. airline for 2021 by T+ L's readers, came in 10th in the U.S. and 59th globally when it comes to punctuality with an on-time performance of 73.4%.

"Over the last two years, airlines had to cut their networks, reduce fleet sizes, furlough staff and navigate COVID variants," John Grant, a senior analyst at OAG, said in a statement provided to T+L. "Recovery will come at a greater price in 2022 unless airlines balance operations with available resources and staff."

Globally, Eurowings, a German low-cost carrier, came in as the most on-time airline in the world with a 95.6% on-time performance, which was followed by Garuda Indonesia and All Nippon Airways.

When it comes to airports, the study shows that U.S. travelers will have the most luck flying out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which came in as the most on-time airport in America and 34th in the world. That was followed by Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which is also one of the busiest airports in the world.

Travelers who absolutely hate delays should plan a trip to Menorca in the Mediterranean Sea where the airport saw an on-time percentage of 96.2%. That was followed by the Greek island of Rhodes where the airport had an on-time performance of 95.4%.