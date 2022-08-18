The Most Popular ZIP Codes in the U.S. to Buy a House, According to a New Report

They're all in small towns, mainly along the Eastern Seaboard.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2022
Nashua is a city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire and is the second largest city in the state
Photo: DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

Looking to purchase a new home? You may want to look away from big metropolitan areas and consider small town living instead. According to a new report by Realtor.com that looked at areas with the most-viewed listings on the site, increased demand year-over-year, and listing price surges, most ZIP codes attracting attention from buyers this year are in small towns. And they're primarily in the New England area and along the Eastern Seaboard.

Aerial of 5 Wedgewood Drive in Windham, Maine on a lake
Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

"Nationwide, the real estate market is shifting as buyers navigate higher housing costs driven by mortgage rates and home prices, and potential sellers grapple with economic uncertainty stemming from high inflation and policy responses to combat it," Danielle Hale, Realtor.com's chief economist, told Travel + Leisure. "Nevertheless, the real estate market remains competitive in some areas, particularly in affordable ZIPs where home shoppers can find good real estate value."

So, who are the big winners this year?

A pretty suburban neighborhood in Brighton, NY
Debra Millet/Alamy Stock Photo

Monroe County's 14618 ZIP code in Brighton, New York, just outside of Rochester, takes the top spot with a median listing price of $275,000 in June 2022, with properties staying only six days on the market on average. The report points out that local buyers have strong qualifications, such as a higher credit score (745) and a higher median income ($106,150) than the U.S. average.

Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire
DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

The No. 2 most popular ZIP code is 42 miles outside of Boston: 03681 in Nashua, New Hampshire. Listings in Nashua received 4.6 times more views than the country's average and sold 23 days faster than the typical U.S. home (seven versus 40 days) in the first half of this year, shows data by Realtor.com. The median listing price in Nashua in June 2022 was $536,000, compared to $450,000 nationwide.

The Robert Frost farm in Derry, NH,
Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

"Many of the hottest ZIPs of 2022 are found in historic New England where buyers can match relative affordability with reasonable proximity to big, high-paying cities," Hale added. "Of course, the idea of what's reasonable has adjusted as both costs and workplace flexibility have grown in a post-pandemic environment, and this year's ZIPs reflect the outward shift from urban centers that buyers are undertaking in order to make their homeownership dreams a reality."

Main streets in town of Worthington, Ohio
Courtesy of City of Worthington

The report states that Boston, in particular, can be reached within two and a half hours or less from all six New England towns in the top 10 list. Ohio's 43085 Worthington ranks third with a median listing price of $467,000. In this northern suburb of Columbus, homes sold on average seven days after going on the market. Nine of the top 10 ZIP codes have never been on the list in its eight-year history, according to Realtor.com.

You can find Realtor.com's complete list of America's hottest ZIP codes here.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Classic Hamptons views of the seashore, dunes and ocean front mansions of "The Hamptons" on Long Island
7 Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home in New York — From the Adirondacks to the Hamptons
Myrtle Beach South Carolina SC Skyline Aerial View at sunset
This Gorgeous South Carolina City Is One of the Most Affordable Places to Buy a Beach House in the U.S.
The Naples Pier at sunset, Florida
This Florida Coastal City Is One of the Best Places to Move in the U.S. — Here's Why
Atlantic City, New Jersey
The Most Affordable Destination to Buy a Beach House in the U.S.
Aerial photo Deerfield Beach FL
This Small Florida Town Is One of the Most Affordable Places to Buy a Beach House in the U.S.
View of a sailboat on the water from the dunes with a blue cloudy sky in Morehead City
This Small Town on North Carolina's 'Crystal Coast' Has Some of the Most Affordable Beach Houses in the U.S.
Montecito coastline in Santa Barbara, California
The Most Expensive Suburb in Every U.S. State, According to Data From Zillow and Redfin
Aerial view of Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico
7 Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home in Puerto Rico
Houses on the beach During Sunset in Gulf Shores, Alabama
8 Best Places to Buy a Beach Vacation Home in the U.S.
Kayakers in front of a house along Lake Anna State Park
This Virginia Lake Town Was Just Named the Best Place to Buy a Vacation Home — and You Can Make $80,000 in Annual Rental Income 
Livingston Texas sunset over the lake with a silhouette of a house
7 Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home in Texas
A bench in a winter park in the Canmore mountains.
7 Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home in Canada
A Boy Sitting On an Inflatable Ring going down a waterslide
These Are the Most Affordable Water Parks in the U.S., According to a Study
Rose Hip and Portland Head Lighthouse
6 U.S. Destinations Where Vacation Homes Have Increased More Than 50% in Value
Longterm rental property in Tulalip Bay, Washington
This Is the Most Affordable Place in the U.S. for Long-term Home Rentals — and It's Right on a Gorgeous Waterfront
Downtown Red Lodge, Montana
9 Charming Small Towns in Montana With Easy National Park Access, Scenic Views, and Delicious Food