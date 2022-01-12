One Vet, a membership-based alternative to pet insurance, ranked cities based on a measure of things like the number of dog parks, availability of hiking trails, and the number of local dog trainers.

Traveling With Your Dog? Keep Them Active in These U.S. Cities

If you're planning on traveling with your dog this year, some cities may help you — and your pet — keep your New Year's health resolutions better than others.

One Vet, a membership-based alternative to pet insurance, ranked cities based on what it calls "dog fitness-friendliness," which factors in the number of dog parks, availability of hiking trails, "walkscores," and the number of local dog trainers.

St. Louis, Mo., earned the top spot on the list, thanks to its abundance of hiking trails — more than 60 for every 100,000 residents and ample dog parks.

"Its standout hiking and park options earn Missouri's Gateway to the West the number one spot on our list," One Vet said.

By sheer number of dog parks, however, Portland, Ore., took the top spot with more than five dog parks for every 100,000 residents. Tampa, Florida, came in second on that metric with just over 4 dog parks per 100,000 residents.

Only five cities on the list boast more than three dog parks per 100,000 residents.

New York City has the most dog parks at 45 in absolute numbers, but compared to its human population, that only amounts to about one dog park and a half per 100,000 residents.

On the west coast, Los Angeles and San Diego earned recognition for the number of dog trainers working in the area, and for their gorgeous weather. Average temperatures across the California cities the team measured came in around 70 degrees, about perfect for regular runs with your best friend.

And those runs might do your dog as much good as it does for you, according to One Vet.

"Consistent exercise with your pet can lower their blood pressure, decrease stress, and improve cardiovascular fitness," the company said.

Here's One Vet's full list of top 10 pet fitness-friendly cities:

St. Louis, Mo

Salt Lake City, Utah

Denver, Colo.

Sacramento, Calif.

Portland, Ore.

San Diego, Calif.

Phoenix, Ariz.

Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas, Nev.

Baltimore, Md.