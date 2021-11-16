These Are the Most Instagrammed UNESCO World Heritage Sites of 2021

Exactly 75 years ago, UNESCO was formed to foster a global appreciation between cultures. In 1978, the organization announced its first list of 12 UNESCO World Heritage sites, a designation that is widely considered the gold standard for landmarks around the world. Today, a total of 1,154 sites — 897 cultural, 218 natural, and 39 mixed — have earned a spot on the prestigious list.

To find out which of those is the most popular right now, creative resource company Design Bundles studied the number of times the sites have been tagged on Instagram in 2021.

Topping the list by a landslide is the historic center of Rome, with approximately 61.2 million posts, followed by Rio de Janeiro with about 45 million and Venice and its lagoon with nearly 25.8 million. Rounding out the top 10 are Kiev with about 21.9 million, Florence's historic center with 21.5 million, Prague's historic center with 17.7 million, Budapest with 14.7 million, Brasilia with 13.3 million, Saint Petersburg's historic center with 12 million, and Quito with 9.9 million. All of these sites fall into the cultural category.

The highest natural site is also the top American location: Yosemite National Park, coming in at 15th place with approximately 4.6 million posts. Two other U.S. landmarks are also in the top 30 — both are natural sites — with the Grand Canyon in 16th with about 4 million posts and Yellowstone in 25th place with about 2.8 million posts.

the company took the top 145 sites and analyzed how many times they had been tagged on Instagram this year.

Historic Center of Rome: 61,244,436 Rio de Janeiro: 45,039,569 Venice and its Lagoon: 25,755,922 Kiev: 21,914,502 Historic Center of Florence: 21,516,815 Historic Center of Prague: 17,731,077 Budapest: 14,665,910 Brasilia: 13,277,931 Historic Center of Saint Petersburg: 11,987,336 City of Quito: 9,854,551 Old and New Towns of Edinburgh: 9,779,579 Historic Site of Lyon: 9,400,931 City of Verona: 5,661,681 Rabat: 4,629,743 Yosemite National Park: 4,611,905 Grand Canyon National Park: 4,021,300 Old Havana and its Fortification System: 4,017,138 Cultural Landscape of Bali: 3,985,530 Cathedral of Notre-Dame: 3,787,550 Works of Antoni Gaudí: 3,451,098 City of Luxembourg: 3,450,869 Historic Center of Salzburg: 3,195,863 Göreme National Park: 3,009,297 Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks: 2,996,880 Yellowstone National Park: 2,832,668 Antigua Guatemala: 2,765,980 Old City of Dubrovnik: 2,637,398 Dorset and East Devon Coast: 2,629,228 The Dolomites: 2,532,349 Swiss Alps Jungfrau-Aletsch 2,261,394