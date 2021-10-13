This Is the Most Instagrammed Art Museum in the U.S.

Some museums house works of art. Others become the best backdrops for Instagram.

Thanks to the power of hashtags, contemporary online art gallery Singulart, discovered that New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art is the most Instagrammed musuem in the U.S. Compiled in late September, researchers determined the most-posted museum by searching each institution by its hashtag — and seeing the number of results.

The Met's famous building on Fifth Avenue has been Instagrammed more than 395,500 times. It's probably no surprise for anyone who has seen the sea of visitors attempting to snap a perfect picture on the steps of the museum's main entrance. But the inside of the museum is just as impressive as its Instagram stats. The Met houses more than 2 million works of art that span from classical antiquity to pieces made within the last few years.

Overall, New York City is home to several of the country's most frequently 'grammed art museums. The Whitney Museum of American Art, the Museum of Modern Art, and the Brooklyn Museum round out the top four art museums posted most often on Instagram.

Rounding out the list are some of the country's best-known art museums from coast to coast, including the National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C., the Art Institute of Chicago, and Los Angeles's The Broad. But the list also includes some surprises, like the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Denver Art Museum.

As life begins to re-adjust after the pandemic shutdown, people are once again heading out to art museums — with their phones. Singulart found that Google searches for "art museums near me" have increased more than 100%.

"After more than 18 months of lockdowns and restrictions across the nation, it's understandable that many of us are eager to get out and explore America's many art museums and galleries," Marion Sailhen, Chief Curator at Singulart, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "The fact that they act as the perfect location for an impressive photo to share with our followers is just a bonus!"