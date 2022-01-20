'America's Most Expensive Residence' Goes on Sale Next Month — See Inside

Luxury real estate is all about the wow factor, a unique feature (or several) that makes the home stand out and complements the property's high-end amenities. Some homes offer postcard-worthy ocean or city views, others are set on a one-of-kind location or have hosted royalty for centuries. But when it comes to the wow factor of a newly listed Los Angeles house, dubbed "America's most expensive residence," pinpointing what makes it unique is a challenging task — because the 105,000-square-foot property is in a league of its own. The residence is called 'The One' and is now listed with Concierge Auctions for $295 million.

Located in Bel-Air, where multimillion-dollar homes are the norm, The One stands out with its modern architecture and ultra-luxurious, resort-style amenities. Set in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, the home offers unrivaled Pacific Ocean, mountain, and city views. The 3.8-acre estate features a whopping 21 bedrooms, 42 full bathrooms, and seven half-baths, and a 30-plus car garage. The new owner of this extraordinary home will be pampered to every imaginable amenity, including a beauty salon, a spa, a 400-foot private running track with a glass-walled view of Los Angeles, a private movie theater that seats more than 40, and even a massive nightclub.

A study inside of 944 Airole Way, Los Angeles

The kitchen inside of 944 Airole Way, Los Angeles

The sleek interiors include bespoke finishes such as an Oto Murano chandelier by Vistosi, a rotating statue by Mike Fields, a butterfly installation by Stephen Wilson, a custom bar and cigar lounge, and a 10,000-bottle wine cellar. And that's just the shortlist of features. Working from home? No worries. You have a two-story library/office with a balcony all to yourself. Plus, a four-lane bowling alley, 64-foot indoor pool, and a tennis court take family game nights to a whole new level.

The bowling alley inside 944 Airole Way, Los Angeles

An office inside of 944 Airole Way, Los Angeles

And the outdoor features are just as jaw-dropping. The home, surrounded by water on three sides, has five pools, including one with an infinity edge and a massive deck, allowing plenty of space to bask in the California sun. A 10,000-foot sky deck and multiple patios make the property entertaining heaven.

And if by any chance, the house's 21 bedrooms are not enough to accommodate all of your guests, there is a 4,000-square-foot guest house with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Mini golf at 944 Airole Way, Los Angeles

"The One is simply unrivaled. This property features ultra-luxury amenities beyond any buyer's wildest dreams. There's a reason The One is setting a new high watermark for global real estate—more flat land coupled with the biggest views, more so than any other property previously for sale in Los Angeles," said Rayni Williams, one of the listing agents of the property, in a statement released to Travel + Leisure.