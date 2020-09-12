Morocco has seen nearly 80,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 1,500 deaths.

Morocco to Reopen Borders to Travelers From U.S., 66 Other countries

Morocco’s largest airline says it will start boarding Morocco-bound travelers from 67 countries whose citizens are cleared to travel to the country without a visa.

Royal Maroc Airlines tweeted this week that it would welcome travelers from visa-exempt countries as long as they have either an invitation from a Moroccan company or a confirmed local hotel reservation.

U.S. travelers are permitted to stay up to 90 days in Morocco without a visa. Citizens of the U.K., Australia, and several European countries have similar benefits.

Royal Maroc Airlines specified that travelers will still have to comply with local measures to stem the spread of COVID-19. Passengers will be required to wear masks while traveling, Morocco World News reported.

Morocco’s Ministry of Affairs has yet to formally update its travel requirements.

Morocco quickly shut down its land, maritime, and air borders in March, stranding passengers from Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and locations farther afield. While other countries continued to allow its citizens to come home, Morocco did not.

Last month as COVID-19 cases were spiking, Reuters reported Moroccan officials were considering reinstating strict lockdowns that had been in place through June. Morocco has seen nearly 80,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 1,500 deaths. Casablanca has seen the highest number of cases at 5,067. Marrakech has seen the highest level of deaths at 58.

Morocco was largely under lockdown from March through June. Since lifting restrictions in July, it has been reporting more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day. It remains under an extended a state of emergency through Oct. 10.

Royal Air Maroc has only been flying repatriation flights and select routes since July 15 when borders reopened to Moroccan citizens and foreigners residing in Morocco.

The National in Dubai has reported Emirates Airlines is scheduled to restart flights to Morocco on Sept. 18.