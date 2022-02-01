Morocco Is Reopening to Tourists on Feb. 7

A few people walk by next to the Kutubiyya mosque's minaret tower at the Jemaa el-Fna square in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh

Morocco is paving the way for international flights to resume next week, according to the country's government.

The North African country will reopen its airspace to flights to and from Morocco on Feb. 7, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates. COVID-19 protocol that will be implemented to enter, such as proof of vaccination or a negative test, has yet to be announced.

"This decision comes in accordance with the legal provisions relating to the management of the state of health emergency and following the recommendations of the scientific and technical commission and taking into consideration the evolution of the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom," the ministry wrote.

While the country's air space will reopen, passenger ferries continue to be suspended, according to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Morocco.

In Morocco, proof of vaccination is required to enter most private and public establishments, including hotels, restaurants, cafes, and public modes of transportation, according to the Embassy. The Embassy recommends U.S. citizens carry their paper CDC vaccination card as proof they have been inoculated.

Morocco is currently classified as a "Level 3" destination by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, indicating a "high" level of COVID-19 transmission in the country. Morocco saw a small spike in coronavirus cases in mid-January, but those have started to decline and the country is reporting about 4,500 new infections on average each day, according to Reuters, which is tracking cases around the world.