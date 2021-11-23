CDC Adds Germany, Denmark to Highest Travel Warning Level As Europe's COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise

The CDC classifies destinations as "Level 4" if they are experiencing more than 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the last 28 days.

Berlin: An excursion boat sails on the Spree against the backdrop of Berlin Cathedral.

A pair of popular European destinations were placed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's highest travel warning list, the latest European countries to be added to the advisory.

The agency is warning Americans to "avoid" traveling to Germany and Denmark amid rising coronavirus cases in the two countries. The CDC, which updates the list each week, classified both countries as "Level 4" destinations, indicating a "very high" level of COVID-19 transmission there.

The agency classifies destinations as "Level 4" if they are experiencing more than 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the last 28 days.

Overall, the COVID-19 situation seems to be worsening in Europe. Austria, which is also classified as a "Level 4" destination, recently became the first country in western Europe to go back into a full lockdown. And the Netherlands recently entered a partial lockdown with bars and restaurants forced to close at 8 p.m.

For its part, Germany's health minister has called for further restrictions to prevent growing infection rates, Reuters reported.

But the updated warnings come as travel has started to resume around the world, including between the United States and Europe. And several countries on the list, like Iceland, for example, have welcomed U.S. tourists.

When it comes to the U.S., White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday the current focus is on getting people vaccinated, rather than lockdowns.

"Every country has different challenges they're confronting," Psaki told reporters during a briefing. "So, we will continue to rely on the advice of our own health and medical team. And that's not something that they have recommended."

Beyond Europe, the CDC reclassified several Caribbean destinations, moving them from "Level 4" to "Level 3," including Aruba, Curaçao, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.