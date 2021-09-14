CDC, State Dept. Add More Caribbean Islands, Including Saint Kitts and Belize, to Its Highest Travel Advisory

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 10 more destinations to its highest travel advisory this week, including popular Central American and Caribbean spots like Belize and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The agency, which updates its travel advisories on a weekly basis, warned Americans against traveling to these destinations due to "very high" levels of COVID-19. The State Department, which mirrors its travel advisories to the CDC, also raised each destination to its highest warning level, telling Americans "do not travel" there.

Tourists from the United States can travel to Belize if they show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 96 hours of traveling or proof of a negative rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of traveling, according to the Belize Tourism Board.

Travelers heading to St. Kitts and Nevis must be fully vaccinated and also provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their arrival. Travelers then have to quarantine, or "vacation in place" at an approved hotel, for four days before being tested again. Children under 18 who are traveling with fully vaccinated parents or guardians will be subject to the same rules.

In addition to Belize and Saint Kitts and Nevis, the CDC raised Afghanistan, Albania, Grenada, Israel, Lithuania, Mauritius, Serbia, and Slovenia to its "Level 4" warning.

The CDC has added several popular Caribbean islands to its advisory in recent weeks, including Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Aruba.

All travelers who fly back to the U.S. from an international destination are required to get tested within three days of boarding a flight, regardless of their vaccination status.