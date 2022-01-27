One of the world's most recognizable characters is finally wearing designer.

Minnie Mouse to Be Dressed by an Iconic Fashion Designer for Disneyland Paris's 30th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse waves at first visitors as Disneyland Paris parks reopen on June 17, 2021 in Paris, France.

In honor of Disneyland Paris's 30th anniversary this year, British designer Stella McCartney has taken Minnie Mouse's signature look and given it a completely new twist.

Beginning March 6, the Disney icon and longtime sweetheart of Mickey Mouse is swapping her iconic red and white polka dot dress for a stylish navy pantsuit at the French theme park — but her signature style of polka dots and bows will still be intact. She's also leaving her bloomers behind and swapping her oversized high heels for a more comfortable pair of walking shoes.

"Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values," McCartney said in a video to introduce the new design. "What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style."

"This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation," McCartney added.

McCartney has donned Minnie in one of her label's iconic blue suits, designed using responsibly-sourced fabrics. The look has been named by Disney as Minnie's "First Ultrachic Pantsuit."

When the month is over, McCartney will continue her collaboration with Minnie. A collection inspired by "Fantasia," the classic 1940 animated film, will be available in Stella McCartney stores later this spring.

Minnie is scheduled to debut her new look at Disneyland Paris in March in honor of Women's History Month. And from the looks of it, Minnie's pantsuit will be one of a few outfits she wears while celebrating Disneyland Paris's 30th anniversary in April.

And the rest of the gang is also getting brand new looks for the 30th anniversary. In a video to kick off the 30th-anniversary celebrations, Minnie, Mickey, Daisy, and several other beloved characters appeared in iridescent new costumes to parade around the theme park after dark.

In addition to new costumes, Disneyland Paris guests will experience all sorts of treats for the park's 30th anniversary, including a new daytime show, nighttime "magic sequence" and "Gardens of Wonder" featuring Disney and Pixar characters.

McCartney also is designing a new Minnie Mouse t-shirt that's set to go on sale on March 8, International Women's Day.