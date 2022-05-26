This Mock Aircraft Cabin Will Help Passengers With Disabilities, Anxiety Familiarize Themselves With Flying Before Boarding

The mock cabin at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will allow travelers who have sensory, physical, or cognitive disabilities to experience an aircraft before actually boarding their flight.

The mock cabin, called the Travel Confidently MSP Education Center, will allow travelers who have sensory, physical, or cognitive disabilities — as well as those with a fear of flying — to experience an aircraft before actually boarding their flight, according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC). It also allows service dogs to become familiar with an aircraft cabin.

Travel Confidently MSP Education Center at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Credit: Courtesy of The Metropolitan Airports Commission

The 33-foot-long mock aircraft cabin, which was previously used by Delta Air Lines as a training platform, will be available to Minneapolis passengers for pre-flight experiences as well as used for public safety training. The cabin will be located in Terminal 1 and includes 42 seats from a retired Boeing 737.

"This unique facility will be a hallmark for MSP's programs that support equitable and inclusive travel," Brian Ryks, the executive director and CEO of the MAC, said in a statement. "Thanks to a generous donation from Delta Air Lines, we can provide a life-like training environment without the use of an actual aircraft, which will build confidence in air travel for more people in our community."

Travel Confidently MSP Education Center at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Credit: Courtesy of The Metropolitan Airports Commission

The cabin is part of the Navigating MSP Program, which allows travelers to go through a free practice run at the airport to ease anxiety before traveling. As part of the program, which is offered on select dates, travelers can experience TSA security screening procedures, explore the terminal, and even board a plane and meet a pilot.

"We are always looking for ways to build travel equity," MAC Chair Rick King said in the statement. "It's easy to take air travel for granted, but for many it presents unique challenges and requires different resources. The Travel Confidently MSP Education Center is one more way we can provide resources to the community and lower the barriers to flying for as many people as possible."