If you've never dreamed of packing your bags, leaving it all behind, and moving to a villa in the Italian countryside a la “Under the Tuscan Sun,” well, congratulations — your life must be pretty awesome.

For the rest of us, there's a sprawling 10-bedroom, seven-bathroom “farmhouse” for sale in Castellina in Chianti (a picturesque town between Florence and Siena) that puts that hunk of junk Diane Lane bought to absolute shame. Villa Michelangelo — yes, that Michelangelo — was purchased by the Renaissance artist in 1549. The property, according to its official Handsome Properties International listing, remained in the Buonarroti family for more than 300 years.

Set on a hill among Tuscany's signature cypress trees, the villa has been restored to “accurately tell the rich historical account of this property,” the listing says, adding that its current owner “holds copies of the original documents and deed to the home.”

Villa Michelangelo living room in Tuscany Credit: Photo courtesy of Handsome Properties International

Villa Michelangelo Tuscany living room Credit: Photo courtesy of Handsome Properties International

With a classic stone exterior, romantic fireplaces and wrought-iron balconies, rustic wood-beam ceilings, and a serene courtyard, it's easy to see how this cozy yet glamorous villa could have inspired one of the most influential artists in history. It's also easy to picture yourself curled up on a stylish sofa by the fire with a bottle of Chianti Classico.

Villa Michelangelo Tuscany kitchen Credit: Photo courtesy of Handsome Properties International

Villa Michelangelo Tuscany garden patio Credit: Photo courtesy of Handsome Properties International