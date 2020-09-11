Mexico Is Reopening Its Famous Ruins With Capacity Restrictions, Temperature Checks, and Mask Requirements

Editor's note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

Mexico’s famous ruins are starting to reopen to tourists after a monthslong closure due to the coronavirus.

The country, eager to revive its tourism industry, will limit capacity at the ruins to 30 percent, require temperature checks and face masks, and have hand sanitizer available at its archeological attractions, The Associated Press reported. The pyramids of Teotihuacan — the country’s most-visited archaeological site — opened Thursday. The Mayan Ruins in Tulum and Cobá expected to reopen Monday and the reopening of Chichen Itza is expected to follow.

At Teotihuacan on Thursday, capacity was limited to just 3,000 people per day, and visitors were not allowed to climb the Pyramids of the Sun or Moon, the wire service noted. The famous site typically sees tens of thousands of visitors for the Spring and Fall equinoxes.

“We had this trip planned since last year,” a visitor who visited with his wife and children told the AP on Teotihuacan's opening day. “We had the package and everything else, but unfortunately due to the contingency we had to postpone it until now.”

Image zoom People walk in archaeological zone of Teotihuacán during the reopening to the public on September 10, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media via Getty Images

The ruins aren’t the only attraction in Mexico that has looked to welcome visitors once again. Last month, the “floating gardens” in the Xochimilco neighborhood of Mexico City reopened. There, operators are required to wear face masks and shields and boats are limited to 12 people.

Mexico is currently under a Level 3 travel advisory, telling Americans to “reconsider travel” to the country, according to the U.S. Department of State. But several states, including Quintana Roo (where Cancun and Tulum are) and Mexico City, are under a lower Level 2 advisory, telling U.S. citizens to “exercise increased caution.”