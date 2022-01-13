Starting Friday, the state of Jalisco, where Puerto Vallarta is located, will require people to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours to enter places like bars and clubs.

These Mexico Destinations Will Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Test to Enter Bars, Restaurants, and More

Several popular tourist destinations in Mexico have started requiring or recommending vaccines for indoor activities, including bars.

Starting Friday, the state of Jalisco, where Puerto Vallarta is located, will require people to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours to enter places like bars and clubs, as well as concerts and stadiums, according to the state government. The new mandate applies to people 18 and older.

Similarly, Baja California has recommended businesses like bars and restaurants ask guests 18 and older to show proof of vaccination or a PCR test taken within five days of entering, according to the state government. However, Baja California stopped short of mandating the policy, noting showing proof of vaccination would be at the discretion of individual business owners.

And Tlaxcala, which sits east of Mexico City, will require proof of vaccination to enter places like hotels, shopping centers, cafeterias, supermarkets, and taquerías, according to Forbes Mexico.

Mexican tourists walking along the Malec—n, esplanade in city Puerto Vallarta Credit: Marica van der Meer/Arterra/Getty Images

The new rules come as Mexico is reporting more than 26,400 new cases each day, according to Reuters, which is tracking COVID-19 cases around the world. Cases in Mexico are currently the highest the country has ever reported.

In Mexico overall, about 58.4% of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to Reuters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently classifies Mexico as a "Level 3" destination, indicating a "high" level of COVID-19 transmission in the country. The agency recommends Americans be fully vaccinated before traveling there, but only warns unvaccinated Americans to avoid travel to the country.