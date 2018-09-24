Meghan Markle Wore Something From Her First Date With Prince Harry on Their Wedding Day and No One Knew (Video)

Just when you thought you knew everything there was to know about the royal wedding, Meghan Markle comes around to drop some major insider information.

In the midst of all the royal wedding madness back in May, we learned all about who Harry chose as his groomsmen, and every detail about Meghan’s dress. We thought we knew everything about Meghan’s veil as well — and how it came embroidered with 53 flowers to represent every country in the Commonwealth. But, in a newly released clip for HBO's upcoming documentary "Queen of the World," Meghan shared another little-known fact about her nearly 16-foot-long veil.

"It's amazing, isn't it?" Meghan said about the veil made by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller. "The work that they did here is just so beautiful."

Inside, she added, is a teeny, tiny surprise meant just for Harry.

"Somewhere in here there's a piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside," she explained. "It was my something blue. It's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date."

Yes, Meghan Markle had the foresight to save her dress from her first date with Harry and reuse it in her wedding look.

Beyond the blue fabric, Meghan also shared more about the 53 embroidered flowers and just how much that detail meant to the entire royal family.

"[Harry was] really over the moon to find out that I would make this choice for our day together," she added. "And I think the other members of the family had a similar reaction and just appreciation for the fact we understand how important this is for us and the role that we play and the work that we're going to continue to do within the Commonwealth countries. It was good news all around, I think. So I hope people liked it as much as I liked helping to create it."