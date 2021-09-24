Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Staying in Princess Diana's Favorite NYC Hotel

The late Princess Diana would stay in Manhattan's Carlyle Hotel during her trips to New York.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are in New York City this week for their first joint outing since the birth of their second child.

They arrived in Manhattan on Wednesday, checking into the Carlyle Hotel, a favorite of Harry's late mother Princess Diana, and dined at the hotel's famed Bemelmans Bar, according to The New York Post's Page Six.

Princess Diana was known to stay at the Carlyle's Royal Suite when in town (which is also where Prince William and Kate Middleton stayed when they visited New York in 2014). However, Prince Harry and Meghan are reported to be staying in a different suite.

On Thursday morning, the duo visited One World Trade Observatory with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray and their son Dante de Blasio. Afterward, the group paid their respects at the 9/11 memorial.

When asked how they were enjoying their trip to the city, Meghan responded, "It's wonderful to be back, thank you."

Page Six also noted that they visited U.S. ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, at her apartment near UN global headquarters.

Harry and Meghan are in New York City ahead of Saturday's Global Citizen Live event in Central Park "to continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere," according to the organizatoin.

They will appear on the New York City stage alongside acts like Coldplay, Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo in calling for pharmaceutical companies to distribute vaccines to poorer countries.

The duo already served as Campaign Chairs of Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World in May, where Prince Harry gave a speech about global vaccine equity.

Meghan already has close ties to New York City. In February 2019, Serena Williams and Amal Clooney threw her a baby shower at the Mark Hotel, in what is reported to be America's largest (and most expensive) penthouse suite. She returned to the Big Apple later that year to support Williams in the US Open final.