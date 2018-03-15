Passengers at Newark Airport May Have Been Exposed to Measles

Travelers at Newark Airport may have been exposed to the measles virus after an international traveler with a confirmed case traveled through the airport earlier this week.

On Monday, a child traveling from Brussels landed in Newark Airport’s Terminal B, and left out of Terminal C on a flight to Tennessee. According to the state's health department, as reported by NBC News, the child was infectious at the time he was in the airport.

Other travelers who may have been in these two terminals on Monday afternoon and evening could be at risk of contracting the virus, unless they have been vaccinated. Travelers at Memphis International Airport are also at risk.

Measles is spread through the air through coughs or sneezes of those who are infected. Symptoms include fever, rash, cough, red or watery eyes and a runny nose. The disease can also cause complications in pregnant women or, in severe cases, brain swelling or pneumonia, both of which could be fatal, especially in children.

It takes seven to 14 days before a patient begins to show symptoms, according to the CDC. NBC News reported that health officials are warning that signs of the disease may not develop until as late as April 2.

The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that anyone who received the vaccines for measles, mumps and rubella twice during childhood are protected for life, according to USA Today. Anyone who is at risk and unsure of whether they’re properly vaccinated should contact their doctor.

Another traveler in Detroit on March 6 also had a confirmed case of the measles, exposing other travelers in the North Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, according to USA Today. Michigan health officials said in a news release that “anyone who was in customs or baggage claim in the airport's North Terminal between 2 and 5 p.m. (ET) that day should seek medical attention from their primary care provider if they develop symptoms of the disease.”