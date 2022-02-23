Maui Will No Longer Require Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test for Indoor Venues

The Hawaiian island of Maui has dropped its vaccine or test requirement for indoor spaces like restaurants and bars, the mayor's office has announced.

The new policy, which went into effect this week, will now allow people to enter restaurants, bars, and gyms without showing any COVID-19-related documentation. Previously, Maui required people to show either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

"With the rapid decline of new COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations, we can safely eliminate the proof-of-vaccination requirement for bars, restaurants, and gyms," Maui's Mayor Michael Victorino said in a statement. "We successfully avoided overloading our health-care capacity, so many thanks to the community and especially the business operators who have struggled through this entire pandemic. Mahalo for your cooperation."

While the county is easing some protocols, masks will still be required in indoor spaces as it is required by the state.

"This rule change, and more to come, doesn't mean we can throw caution to the wind," Victorino said, adding "COVID-19 is still circulating out there."

Neighboring Honolulu continues to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours to enter businesses like restaurants, according to Safe Access O'ahu.

The decision to ease restrictions on Maui comes weeks after Hawaii's governor dropped his plan to require vaccinated travelers to have a booster shot as part of its Safe Travels program, which allows domestic travelers to skip quarantine if they are fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative test before traveling. Last month, the state also eliminated the need for domestic travelers to fill out an online health form prior to arrival.

The decision also comes amid a wave of eased restrictions, including relaxed mask rules on cruise ships as well as simpler entry requirements for destinations around the world like Canada, Australia, and Israel.