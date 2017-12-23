Matthew McConaughey Just Visited Disney World for the First Time Ever

Matthew McConaughey may be a huge Hollywood star who has traveled the globe for his long list of films, but there’s one surprising place the actor had never been until recently: Walt Disney World.

“Coming to Disney World has been on a list of trips that I’ve wanted to take,” McConaughey said during his first visit to the Happiest Place on Earth. “I have three kids now, so they sure as heck wanted to come.”

The actor then revealed that he made the journey to Disney World a family affair, bringing along his three children, sons Levi and Livingston, and daughter Vida, along with his wife Camilla and mother, Mary. “She’s never been either and she’s 86,” he said.

McConaughey family visits Disney Credit: Steven Diaz/Disney Parks via Getty Images

So which ride did the family enjoy the most? “That Everest ride,” the star said. “It’s a doozy. That’s the one we wanted to go back on again and again and again.”

“Obviously, this is an experience they’ll never forget,” he added.

For McConaughey, the trip to the park was easy, as he happens to be in Florida anyway to shoot his next film, "The Beach Bum." But, if you want to plan a trip to Orlando, Florida to visit the Mouse House, it can be easy for you too. All you have to do is plan accordingly.

For example, if you’re a family on a budget, try planning your trip to the park for January or February. Not only are tickets and hotels cheaper during this time, but the park also tends to be far less crowded.

Next, start expanding your hotel search outside of the park as guests no longer have to stay at a Disney World resort to get all the exclusive Disney perks.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2018, seven additional Disney Springs Resort Area hotels will offer Extra Magic Hours, which allows guests to spend additional time inside Walt Disney World’s four theme parks. This, once again, will allow visitors to spend time in the park with fewer people.