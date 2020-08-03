Massachusetts Implements $500 Fine for Those Caught Breaking New Travel Rules

Travelers entering Massachusetts must now abide by a new travel order or risk a $500 fine.

Enacted on Aug. 1, the state will now require out-of-state arrivals to either show negative results of a COVID-19 test upon arrival or agree to self-quarantine for 14 days. Exemptions are available for travelers from eight lower-risk states or those only passing through.

The list of lower-risk states includes New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Hawaii.

International arrivals will also be subject to the 14-day quarantine unless they can produce negative COVID-19 test results. The order applies to both out-of-state residents and residents of Massachusetts who are returning home. Travelers arriving by train, plane, and automobile are subject to the order.

Before arriving in Massachusetts, travelers must fill out a contact form with their contact, assuring the state that they have no COVID symptoms and will get a test or will agree to self-quarantine.

A $500 fine will apply to each day that travelers are in defiance of the order and could add up.

In Massachusetts, it is required to wear a face mask both inside and outside, whenever you cannot maintain a six-foot distance from other people. The state has entered Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which allows movie theatres, museums, indoor seating at restaurants and public beaches to reopen to the public.