Massachusetts Implements $500 Fine for Those Caught Breaking New Travel Rules
The new travel order was enacted on Aug. 1.
Travelers entering Massachusetts must now abide by a new travel order or risk a $500 fine.
Enacted on Aug. 1, the state will now require out-of-state arrivals to either show negative results of a COVID-19 test upon arrival or agree to self-quarantine for 14 days. Exemptions are available for travelers from eight lower-risk states or those only passing through.
The list of lower-risk states includes New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Hawaii.
International arrivals will also be subject to the 14-day quarantine unless they can produce negative COVID-19 test results. The order applies to both out-of-state residents and residents of Massachusetts who are returning home. Travelers arriving by train, plane, and automobile are subject to the order.
Before arriving in Massachusetts, travelers must fill out a contact form with their contact, assuring the state that they have no COVID symptoms and will get a test or will agree to self-quarantine.
A $500 fine will apply to each day that travelers are in defiance of the order and could add up.
In Massachusetts, it is required to wear a face mask both inside and outside, whenever you cannot maintain a six-foot distance from other people. The state has entered Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which allows movie theatres, museums, indoor seating at restaurants and public beaches to reopen to the public.
Several other regions and states are implementing safety quarantine rules. The tri-state area around New York City (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut) issued a travel advisory for those arriving from high-risk states. Chicago enacted an emergency travel order, requiring visitors from 18 states to quarantine for 14 days after arriving. And the Maryland Health Department issued a travel warning against nine high-risk states. Although travelers are encouraged to self-isolate and take a COVID-19 test upon their return from these states, it is not required.