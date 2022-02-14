Masks Are Now Optional in Las Vegas — What to Know

Nevada has lifted its statewide indoor mask mandate, making face coverings optional in casinos and other popular Las Vegas hotspots.

The new policy, which went into effect on Feb. 10, reversed an earlier decision to require masks on casino floors.

"Just like vaccines, masks are still a great tool we have to slow the spread of the virus. I expect going forward to still see Nevadans and visitors occasionally utilizing masks when they are out in public," the state's Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. "The State will no longer require masks in public places, but employers and organizations, including school districts, may set their own policies, and I encourage them to work with their employees and communities to ensure that policies are in place."

Following the governor's order, the Nevada Gaming Control Board issued its own directive also lifting mask requirements "unless a local jurisdiction still imposes such a requirement."

Sisolak noted the new policy does not apply to airports, on planes, or on public transportation where face coverings are required by the federal transportation mask mandate, which has been extended until at least March 18.

Nevada's new mask policy follows similar decisions to make masks optional by governors across the country, including California and New York.

Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, is currently seeing a 21.7% test positivity rate over a 14 day period, with a 7-day lag, according to the Nevada governor's office and the state's Department of Health and Human Services. Statewide, Nevada has started to see a decrease in cases over the last month and is currently averaging 55 new probable cases per day.